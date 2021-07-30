Beachwood Place Mall holding job fair with over 30 businesses

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Place Mall will be holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Over 30 businesses located in the mall will be participating in the job fair.

Representatives from the businesses will be around the Lower Level Center Court of the mall to talk about their open positions.

These companies are ready to hire immediately.

Beachwood Place Mall is located at 26300 Cedar Road.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.