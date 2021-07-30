Cavaliers select USC’s Evan Mobley with 3rd overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley of the USC Trojans.

The 7′ tall 20-year-old center hails from San Diego, Calif.

He made his college debut with USC on Nov. 25, 2020, putting 21 points on the board with nine rebounds to claim the 95-87 victory over California Baptist.

Mobley scored numerous accolades during his short college career, including consensus second-team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year.

