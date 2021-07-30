2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland-area company Perfectly Imperfect Produce develops ‘Diced and Easy’ meal kits

Diced and Easy is the new meal kit from local produce rescue company, Perfectly Imperfect...
Diced and Easy is the new meal kit from local produce rescue company, Perfectly Imperfect Produce.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amid the pandemic, Perfectly Imperfect Produce, a local produce company, developed a new product line to help busy households return to work easier and more efficiently.

The produce company that rescues and distributes locally grown surplus, misshapen, blemished fruits and vegetables is now using those same items in their new Diced and Easy meal kits.

With those meal kits, customers get pre-measured ingredients and pre-cut produce to make meals in about 20 minutes.

On Cleveland Cooks, founder Ashley Weingart demonstrated how to prepare their Korean BBQ Zoodle Bowl.

Korean BBQ Stir Fry Zoodle Bowl

  • Grapeseed or neutral oil, 1 Tbsp.
  • Onion, thinly sliced, 1/2 cup
  • Garlic, sliced, 2 cloves
  • Brussels sprouts shredded, 2 cups
  • Asian slaw mix (red cabbage & carrot), 1 cup
  • Sugar snap peas, 1/3 cup
  • Mushrooms, sliced, 8 medium
  • Zucchini, raw, spiral cut
  • Salt, pinch
  • Korean BBQ sauce (see below)
  • Avocado, thinly sliced
  • Sesame seeds, 1 tsp.
  • Korean BBQ Sauce (1/4 cup)
  • Soy sauce, 2 Tbsp.
  • Honey, 1 Tbsp.
  • Brown Sugar, 2 tsp.
  • Chili Sauce, 2 tsp.
  • Sesame Oil, 1 tsp.
  • Ginger, grated 1 tsp.

To make the Korean BBQ sauce, whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

In a large skillet or wok, saute onion and garlic in oil over medium heat for 2 minutes, until translucent. Increase heat to medium-high. Add Brussels sprouts, slaw mix, peas and mushrooms, cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Once all vegetables are soft and starting to brown, mix in sauce, gently toss vegetables and remove from heat.

Divide zucchini noodles between two bowls and sprinkle lightly with salt. Divide the stir fried vegetable mixture on top of zoodles. Garnish with avocado slices and sesame seeds. Serve warm.

Optional add-ons: fried egg or chicken.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

West Side Market vendor speaks out about dangerous conditions
West Side Market vendor speaks out about dangerous conditions
Monday, July 26
Taste Buds: Seafood and sustainable fishing
The Jones Family grows dozens of varieties of tomatoes at The Chef's Garden in Milan, Ohio.
The Chef’s Garden returns with a new permanent farmstand
Monday, July 19
The Chef’s Garden makes a Cleveland Comeback with new farmstand