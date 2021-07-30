Cleveland-area company Perfectly Imperfect Produce develops ‘Diced and Easy’ meal kits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amid the pandemic, Perfectly Imperfect Produce, a local produce company, developed a new product line to help busy households return to work easier and more efficiently.

The produce company that rescues and distributes locally grown surplus, misshapen, blemished fruits and vegetables is now using those same items in their new Diced and Easy meal kits.

With those meal kits, customers get pre-measured ingredients and pre-cut produce to make meals in about 20 minutes.

On Cleveland Cooks, founder Ashley Weingart demonstrated how to prepare their Korean BBQ Zoodle Bowl.

Korean BBQ Stir Fry Zoodle Bowl

Grapeseed or neutral oil, 1 Tbsp.

Onion, thinly sliced, 1/2 cup

Garlic, sliced, 2 cloves

Brussels sprouts shredded, 2 cups

Asian slaw mix (red cabbage & carrot), 1 cup

Sugar snap peas, 1/3 cup

Mushrooms, sliced, 8 medium

Zucchini, raw, spiral cut

Salt, pinch

Korean BBQ sauce (see below)

Avocado, thinly sliced

Sesame seeds, 1 tsp.

Korean BBQ Sauce (1/4 cup)

Soy sauce, 2 Tbsp.

Honey, 1 Tbsp.

Brown Sugar, 2 tsp.

Chili Sauce, 2 tsp.

Sesame Oil, 1 tsp.

Ginger, grated 1 tsp.

To make the Korean BBQ sauce, whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside.

In a large skillet or wok, saute onion and garlic in oil over medium heat for 2 minutes, until translucent. Increase heat to medium-high. Add Brussels sprouts, slaw mix, peas and mushrooms, cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Once all vegetables are soft and starting to brown, mix in sauce, gently toss vegetables and remove from heat.

Divide zucchini noodles between two bowls and sprinkle lightly with salt. Divide the stir fried vegetable mixture on top of zoodles. Garnish with avocado slices and sesame seeds. Serve warm.

Optional add-ons: fried egg or chicken.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.