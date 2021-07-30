2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ken Johnson ousted from Cleveland City Council after federal corruption trial conviction

Councilman Ken Johnson
Councilman Ken Johnson(Source: Cleveland City Council)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Ken Johnson and his longtime aide Garnell Jamison were found guilty on all counts in federal corruption trial Friday afternoon.

Councilman Johnson was convicted on 15-counts related to two federal program theft schemes Johnson organized and executed while serving as Ward 4 Councilman in the City of Cleveland. Garnell Jamison, 62, was also convicted of 11-counts for his role and participation in one of the schemes, according to a press release put out by the United States Department of Justice.

Johnson was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit federal program theft; six counts of federal program theft; five counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns; one count of tampering with a witness, and one count of falsification of records in a federal investigation, according to the Department of Justice.

Jamison was convicted on charges that included federal program theft, aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns, tampering with a witness, and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

Johnson and Jamison will be sentenced on October 8, 2021.

Following Johnson’s conviction, Cleveland City Council announced in a press release that he is no longer a member of council.

A federal jury convicted Kenneth Johnson today of corruption and tax charges. Johnson’s executive assistant, Garnell Jamison, was also convicted of similar charges.”

“Under Ohio law, the felony conviction means Johnson is no longer a council member. He had been suspended in April by a special commission formed by the Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court but was allowed to retain his both his title and salary during the suspension. With today’s conviction, that is no longer true.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler, dry start to the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler, dry start to the weekend
Zachary Blosser at July 30 competency hearing
Portage County man found fit for trial for allegedly fatally shooting 17-year-old girlfriend in head
Nationwide employment shortage, Lake Co. trying to fill the gap
Portage County man found fit for trial for allegedly fatally shooting 17-year-old girlfriend in...
Portage County man found fit for trial for allegedly fatally shooting 17-year-old girlfriend in head
Nationwide employment shortage, Lake Co. trying to fill the gap
Nationwide employment shortage, Lake Co. trying to fill the gap