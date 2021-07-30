Ken Johnson ousted from Cleveland City Council after federal corruption trial conviction

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Ken Johnson and his longtime aide Garnell Jamison were found guilty on all counts in federal corruption trial Friday afternoon.

Councilman Johnson was convicted on 15-counts related to two federal program theft schemes Johnson organized and executed while serving as Ward 4 Councilman in the City of Cleveland. Garnell Jamison, 62, was also convicted of 11-counts for his role and participation in one of the schemes, according to a press release put out by the United States Department of Justice.

Johnson was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit federal program theft; six counts of federal program theft; five counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns; one count of tampering with a witness, and one count of falsification of records in a federal investigation, according to the Department of Justice.

Jamison was convicted on charges that included federal program theft, aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns, tampering with a witness, and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

Johnson and Jamison will be sentenced on October 8, 2021.

Following Johnson’s conviction, Cleveland City Council announced in a press release that he is no longer a member of council.

“A federal jury convicted Kenneth Johnson today of corruption and tax charges. Johnson’s executive assistant, Garnell Jamison, was also convicted of similar charges.”

“Under Ohio law, the felony conviction means Johnson is no longer a council member. He had been suspended in April by a special commission formed by the Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court but was allowed to retain his both his title and salary during the suspension. With today’s conviction, that is no longer true.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.