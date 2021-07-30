2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kent State recommends masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University announced Wednesday it will strongly recommend students to wear masks indoors as the Delta variant continues its spread.

“I’m just glad that they’re being safe about everything,” Drew Russell, a student, said.

The announcement will follow the CDC’s guidelines, which ask for face coverings indoors for all individuals. Kent State’s Manfred Van Dulmen said he’s looking to keep students safe as they are welcomed back to campus.

“Students will come from all over the world to Kent State in the coming weeks, we felt like we needed to shift our guidelines,” he said.

Russell agrees with the decision, especially tying his concerns to the Delta variant and its surge in Ohio. “We don’t know how the new strain is going to affect us,” he said.

As the updated mask guidelines are not required, Van Dulmen hopes students will follow suit: “Ultimately this is a personal choice”

Henry Beech believes students will make that choice, especially if student staff and faculty set an example.

“If they’re going to be wearing masks and enforcing that, surely the people underneath them will do, as well,” he said.

As the start of the new semester approaches, Colin Fullum will be ready by preparing now. “If people are worried about the virus then they’ll wear a mask,” he explained. “Not a concern, they’re not going to wear a mask.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Former St. Edward High School wrestling coach convicted of sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
Former St. Edward High School coach to serve up to 7 years for sexually assaulting 2 teens
Francona steps down
Francona steps down
Cavaliers select USC’s Evan Mobley with 3rd overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft
Cavaliers select USC’s Evan Mobley with 3rd overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft
Kent State recommends masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status
Kent State recommends masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status