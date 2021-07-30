Man arrested in connection to Elyria man’s murder at Bailey’s Bar & Grille

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old Elyria man who died late Wednesday after being shot at Bailey’s Bar & Grille at 800 N. West River Road, Elyria Police confirmed.

Officers were called out to the bar around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

They arrived to find Caree Cannon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers gave him initial first aid before Lifecare took Cannon to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Less than two days after the shooting, Elyria Police confirmed 20-year-old Ronald Johnson of Elyria was taken into custody and charged with complicity - murder.

Det. Sgt. Bill Lantz said Johnson is being held at Lorain County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

This murder investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Jim Wise at 440-326-1212 or email him at jwise@cityofelyria.org.

Ronald Johnson (Elyria Police)

