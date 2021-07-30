Man fatally shot while working on dirt bike, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died Thursday evening after a shooting in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an email from police.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. at an abandoned house in the 3500 block of E. 146 Street.

Police said preliminary information suggests the man was working on a dirt bike when he was shot by an unknown person.

Officers treated the victim until EMS arrived. He died after being taken to University Hospitals, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Police have not made an arrest, and the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

