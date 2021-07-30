2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man fatally shot while working on dirt bike, Cleveland police say

Man fatally shot while working on dirt bike, Cleveland police say
Man fatally shot while working on dirt bike, Cleveland police say
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died Thursday evening after a shooting in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an email from police.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. at an abandoned house in the 3500 block of E. 146 Street.

Police said preliminary information suggests the man was working on a dirt bike when he was shot by an unknown person.

Officers treated the victim until EMS arrived. He died after being taken to University Hospitals, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Police have not made an arrest, and the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,183 new COVID-19 cases as concerns of Delta variant grow
91-year-old Cleveland man dies under suspicious circumstances
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU expells three students, suspends 17 following the hazing death of Stone Foltz
(Source: WOIO)
One person dead following police chase that ended in Cleveland