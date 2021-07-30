MetroHealth employee convicted of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old MetroHealth Medical Center medical assistant pleaded guilty to bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Tamika Hardy pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted prohibition of conveyance of certain items and trafficking and was sentenced to two years probation.

((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

If she violates probation, she could be sent to prison.

Hardy was arrested on March 9 by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

She was assigned to the jail and was responsible for scheduling and registering inmates for medical care.

