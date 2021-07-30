2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MetroHealth employee convicted of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail

Tamika Hardy (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Tamika Hardy (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old MetroHealth Medical Center medical assistant pleaded guilty to bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Tamika Hardy pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted prohibition of conveyance of certain items and trafficking and was sentenced to two years probation.

((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

If she violates probation, she could be sent to prison.

Hardy was arrested on March 9 by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

She was assigned to the jail and was responsible for scheduling and registering inmates for medical care.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Alma Gray
Akron woman sentenced for shooting at her son through his bedroom door
Beachwood Place Mall holding job fair with over 30 businesses
Cleveland Division of Police
34 cadets graduate Cleveland Police Academy
Cleveland Comeback
Tickets on sale for 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony