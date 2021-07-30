2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated intruder

Wallace was arrested and faces charges of voluntary manslaughter.
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly shot an unknown intoxicated man that entered his home.

On Wednesday, July 28, Morristown officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Clover Dale Lane in response to an intoxicated intruder, according to police.

Officials said the incident turned into a fight between the homeowner and the intoxicated intruder. An incident report stated the altercation led to shots being fired before officers arrived.

When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with Thaddeus Wallace, 53, who identified himself as the homeowner.

Police said they discovered 44-year-old Brian Stone unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm Kel-Tec P-11 pistol was recovered from the scene, according to reports.

Wallace was arrested and faces charges of voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team submitted these photos with their trademark...
Cleveland Guardians roller derby team files trademark application
Federal housing protections are ending this week, meaning millions of people could lose the...
Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends
Naikwon A. Hines
Man pleads not guilty to carjacking family, leading Parma police on chase before crashing
(Source: Mansfield Police Department)
Suspect accused of stabbing man, confronting officers with knife dies after being shot by Mansfield Police
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Mixed bag with sun today and possible storms tomorrow