Nationwide employment shortage, Lake Co. trying to fill the gap

LAKE CO., Ohio (WOIO) - A nationwide employee shortage putting stress on customers and employers. Everywhere you go, it’s the same story. Businesses don’t have enough workers to staff their stores. Frustrating, not only for owners but you, the customer, as well. Lake County is working to change this issue.

In Lake Co., their high in-demand jobs include manufacturing, truck driving, and healthcare. OhioMeansJobs-Lake County wants those jobs filled.

“Lake Co. specifically had a lot of issues as far as driving everyone in,” said Cory Vojack, Director of Workforce Development in Lake County.

Vojack says OhioMeansJobs-Lake County has been working to help the unemployed get employed. Vojack tells 19 News- thanks to extra COVID relief money, they’ve been able to host virtual jobs fairs and provide training to put people in a position to score one of those high in-demand jobs.

“Maybe somebody who was in the hospitality service industry, and realize well, I don’t know when my job is going to come back or if at all. So considering that, and then providing some of these individuals with funding to get into a career that’s in demand not only in Lake County but in the Northeast Ohio area,” said Vojack.

Next month, the group is returning to in-person job fairs that are bringing back the ability for job seekers to make face-to-face connections with employers. As for when they think the job market will go back to normal?

“We hope sometime this summer we could start seeing a spike in that,” said Vojack.

That’s news every customer wants to hear.

OhioMeansJobs-Lake County is partnering with the City of Mentor, Ohio - Municipal Government to host an in-person Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, August 11th from 12-3 p.m. at the Mentor Ice Arena and a Virtual Job Fair, the following day, once Thursday, August 12th. Over 25 employers will be participating.

For more information on employers and positions available and to register for the virtual event, please contact (440) 350-4000 (option 3) or lake_omj_inquiry@jfs.ohio.gov

