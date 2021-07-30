2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A taste of fall this weekend

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll put the finishing touches on July and welcome August this weekend with a taste of fall.

Canadian high pressure will dominate the region to begin clearing our skies today and ushering in cool, gusty north winds.

Look for highs today only in the low 70s.

We’re in for some great sleeping weather tonight as lows retreat into the mid 50s.

July’s swan song includes an azure blue sky highlighted by a wealth of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night bringing with them the risk of rain by daybreak as lows slide into the lower 60s.

August makes its debut Sunday and holds a chance of showers as temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will begin clearing on Sunday night heralding the arrival of a mainly sunny Monday with the mercury recovering into the mid 70s.

We’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine on Tuesday as well with highs maxing out in the upper 70s.

