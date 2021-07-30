2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

One person dead following police chase that ends in Cleveland

By Damon Maloney
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were ejected from a car Friday morning around 3 a.m. near Denison Avenue and W. 73rd St. in Cleveland. One person died at the scene.

A 19 News photojournalist at the scene witnessed authorities putting a white sheet over the body of one of the individuals ejected from the car.

Two people were ejected following an early-morning crash. One person died at the scene.
Two people were ejected following an early-morning crash. One person died at the scene.(WOIO)

Brooklyn Police were chasing the vehicle because it was suspected of being involved with a shooting.

Cleveland Police were also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Watch 19 News This Morning for updates as new details emerge.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Evidence from Arthur Keith investigation
Crime scene photos, evidence videos released for investigation into CMHA officer-involved shooting death of Arthur Keith
Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers overnight, turning cooler on Friday
Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers overnight, turning cooler on Friday
30-year-old Alex Martinez Jr. died in a crash Wednesday night. On Thursday his son played in...
Dozens of Cleveland police officers attend Little League game for son of dispatcher killed in crash
Amanda Ramos became increasingly angry as city officials discussed taking custody of her dogs....
Arrest warrant issued for North Olmsted dog owner accused in several vicious attacks