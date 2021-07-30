One person dead following police chase that ends in Cleveland
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were ejected from a car Friday morning around 3 a.m. near Denison Avenue and W. 73rd St. in Cleveland. One person died at the scene.
A 19 News photojournalist at the scene witnessed authorities putting a white sheet over the body of one of the individuals ejected from the car.
Brooklyn Police were chasing the vehicle because it was suspected of being involved with a shooting.
Cleveland Police were also on the scene.
This is a developing story. Watch 19 News This Morning for updates as new details emerge.
