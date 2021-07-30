One person dead following police chase that ends in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were ejected from a car Friday morning around 3 a.m. near Denison Avenue and W. 73rd St. in Cleveland. One person died at the scene.

A 19 News photojournalist at the scene witnessed authorities putting a white sheet over the body of one of the individuals ejected from the car.

Two people were ejected following an early-morning crash. One person died at the scene. (WOIO)

Brooklyn Police were chasing the vehicle because it was suspected of being involved with a shooting.

Cleveland Police were also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Watch 19 News This Morning for updates as new details emerge.

