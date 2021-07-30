Parma police use spike strips during chase on carjacking suspect’s vehicle (video)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police have released new details about a carjacking that ended in a crash on July 16.

The incident began around 11:25 p.m. on July 15 at the Hummingbird Pointe Apartments. Police said officers were called out after a couple reported their car being stolen at gunpoint, according to a police report.

The report said a victim told police a man wearing a white t-shirt over his head took their dark gray Honda CRV. Police said the victims were a couple and their 22-month-old child.

Officers spotted the vehicle shortly after speaking with the victim, the police report said, and a chase broke out on Ridge Road.

The report said speeds reached 90 MPH, with the pursuit soon ending in a crash at Ridge and Snow roads.

A spokesperson for Parma police said officers took 20-year-old Naikwon A. Hines into custody.

Naikwon A. Hines (Source: Parma police)

Hines faces charges of aggravated robbery, failure to comply, grand theft motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

