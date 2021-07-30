2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County man accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old girlfriend in head faces judge for competency hearing

Zachary David Blosser
Zachary David Blosser((Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is due in court for a competency hearing on Friday for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend.

The appearance for Zachary Blosser is scheduled for 10 a.m. in front of Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Becky Doherty.

Blosser was initially indicted on numerous crimes, including murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators alleged that Blosser killed his girlfriend Kaylee Freitag, who was 17 at the time, on March 12 in Nelson Township by putting a gun in her mouth and pulling the trigger.

This story will be updated.

