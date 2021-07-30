Stabbing suspect shot by Mansfield Police after confronting officers with knife

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after Mansfield Police shot the armed suspect accused of stabbing a 31-year-old man several times before confronting officers with the knife at an apartment building early Thursday evening, according to MPD.

Chief of Police Keith Porch said officers were sent to an apartment at 300 Wood Street for a 911 hang-up call at 5:28 p.m.

When they arrived, officers heard a man yelling for help, Porch said.

As officers approached the apartment, they encountered a male with a knife in front of a nearby apartment, according to Porch.

Porch said officers immediately verbally commanded the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused to comply with officers as he moved towards the apartment window that he started to break out.

An officer tried to taser him, but it had no effect, Porch said.

According to Porch, the suspect then began to enter the apartment through the window while still armed with the knife as the victim continued to yell for help inside.

Officers then shot at the suspect as he got back into the apartment, Porch said.

When officers forced their way into the apartment, the suspect confronted them with a knife again, resulting in the officers shooting the suspect, according to Porch.

Porch said the suspect and the stabbing victim were taken to the hospital where they remain.

Their conditions were not released in the police report, but it was confirmed that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and is being treated at Ohio Health Mansfield.

Porch confirmed neither officer was hurt during the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this officer-involved shooting.

The officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave per division policy, Porch said.

Porch identified the officers involved as Ofc. Mark Boggs, who joined Mansfield Police on Nov. 14, 2016, and Ofc. Clay Blair, who has been with Mansfield Police since Nov. 14, 2019.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

