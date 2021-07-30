Tickets on sale for 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want a seat at the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?
Tickets went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. today, July 30.
The Induction Ceremony takes place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse.
The 2021 inductees include:
- Tina Turner
- Carole King
- The Go-Go’s
- JAY-Z
- Foo Fighters
- Todd Rundgren
- Kraftwerk
- Charley Patton
- Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence
- LL Cool J for Musical Excellence
- Billy Preston for Musical Excellence
- Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence
- Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award
