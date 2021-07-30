Tickets on sale for 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want a seat at the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

Tickets went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. today, July 30.

Purchase your tickets by clicking here. Find answers to your ticket questions here.

The Induction Ceremony takes place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse.

The 2021 inductees include:

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence

LL Cool J for Musical Excellence

Billy Preston for Musical Excellence

Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence

Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.