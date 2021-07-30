Tribe busy at trade deadline, reshaping roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a momentous trade deadline, the Indians traded away 6 players, acquired two and released one.

They also lost manager Terry Francona for the season (health issues).

Friday’s flurry sent outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta and outfielder Jordan Luplow to Tampa Bay.

The team also acquired outfielder Myles Straw from Houston.

Team president Chris Antonetti recapped the action in a Friday media zoom call.

