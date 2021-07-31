2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver plows through Cleveland Heights park as people shoot at car to stop it
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A quiet Friday evening at Forest Hill Park quickly turned dangerous as a car erratically plowed past the fence into the park, crashing into cars in the lot, then through a baseball field as people shot at it to try to stop the driver, Cleveland Heights Police confirmed.

Chief Annette Mecklenburg said officers responded to Forest Hill Park around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a car driving erratically and shots fired.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a car driving southbound on Lee Boulevard crashed through the fence and drove through the park, Mecklenburg said.

The car kept driving toward the park and into the parking lot where it struck two parked cars before driving back into the park, past the pavilion, and through one of the baseball fields, according to Mecklenburg.

At least two people shot at the car in an attempt to stop it as it drove through the park, Mecklenburg said.

Mecklenburg said the driver of the car then stopped and was taken into custody.

Investigators do not believe at this time that anyone was hit by the car or shot, according to Mecklenburg.

According to Mecklenburg, there are a couple of reports of people who suffered minor injuries while trying to run away, but no one was seriously hurt.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.

