Man pleads not guilty to carjacking family, leading Parma police on chase before crashing

Naikwon A. Hines
Naikwon A. Hines(Source: Parma Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of carjacking a family and leading Parma police on a chase before crashing was arraigned Friday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Naikwon A. Hines pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Parma police use spike strips during chase on carjacking suspect’s vehicle (video)

Hines is accused of taking a car at gunpoint from a couple and their 22-month-old child on July 15 at the Hummingbird Pointe Apartments, according to Parma police.

According to a police report, officers spotted the vehicle shortly after speaking with a victim and a chase broke out on Ridge Road.

The report said speeds reached 90 MPH, with the pursuit ending in a crash at Ridge and Snow roads.

Court records show Hines’ bond was set at $125,000. He is subject to supervised release and GPS monitoring if he meets bond; he also cannot have contact with the victims.

He’ll be back in court for a pretrial at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

