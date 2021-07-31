2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted by Euclid Police for breaking into multiple dollar stores numerous times
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by Euclid Police for breaking and entering into several dollar stores multiple times, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect broke into the Family Dollar on Euclid Avenue twice, the Dollar General on Euclid Avenue, and the Dollar General on Green Road in South Euclid.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Euclid Police:

Call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-04302 if you recognize him.

