Nation’s OB-GYNs urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - The COVID-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women, according to the nation’s obstetricians, who are urging mothers-to-be to get vaccinated as the number of cases rises across the county.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) pointed to the vaccinations of tens of thousands of pregnant women over the last several months as evidence that the vaccine is safe for use during pregnancy in a media release issued Friday.

“COVID-19 vaccination is the best method to reduce maternal and fetal complications of COVID-19 infection among pregnant people,” said William Grobman, MD, MBA, president of SMFM.

The rise of the delta variant and a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has raised concerns among obstetricians for the nearly 80% of pregnant women who have not been vaccinated, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control.

A recent survey of 50 hospitals in 17 states by ABC News showed that 94% of COVID-19 patients in ICUs were not vaccinated.

Among pregnant women, a COVID-19 infection increases the risk of severe complications and death, according to the release. Waiting until after delivery may expose women to increased risk of both.

“We know that COVID-19 infection puts pregnant people at increased risk of severe complications,” wrote ACOG president J. Martin Tucker in the release. “Pregnant individuals should feel confident that choosing COVID-19 vaccination not only protects them but also protects their families and communities.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.