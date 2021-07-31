2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nick Chubb, Browns agree on 3-year contract extension

Running Back gets $36.6 million, $20 million fully guaranteed
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | Source: The Associated Press)
By Scott Piker
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have locked up a key component to the offense early Saturday evening. Entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, the organization and its talented running back Nick Chubb have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Chubb will wear his Browns number 24 jersey through the 2024 season. According to reports, Chubb’s new deal is worth $36.6 million; $20 million is fully guaranteed.

In three seasons, the 2018 second-round pick out of Georgia has elevated himself into one of the top running backs in the National Football League. Chubb finished second in the league in rushing his second season in 2019. Chubb has also been selected to the Pro Bowl twice in his three-year career.

Chubb has rushed for 3,557 yards in his three year career with 28 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

