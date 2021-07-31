2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Mixed bag with sun today and possible storms tomorrow

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - July’s swan song includes an azure blue sky and a few decorative clouds highlighted by a wealth of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as lows slide into the low 60s.

August makes its debut Sunday amid scattered showers and storms as temperatures peak in the mid 70s.

As temperatures dip back to around 60, skies will begin clearing late Sunday night heralding the arrival of a mainly sunny Monday with the mercury recovering into the mid 70s.

We’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine on Tuesday as well with highs maxing out in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

