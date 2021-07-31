2 Strong 4 Bullies
Silence the Violence: need to save lives picks up steam in Cleveland with new Stop the Pain campaign

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new effort to save the lives of young people, especially Black males has been launched in Cleveland.

It’s funded by the St. Luke’s Foundation. Longtime community activist Charles See, who once headed the Cuyahoga County Re-Entry Program had this to say about the efforts.

“What we’re doing at Stop the Pain is we’re trying to connect young people to a value system and we’ve got to own the erosion of the value system that our young people are not connected to.”

He has teamed up with attorney and former Cuyahoga County Commissioner, Peter Lawson Jones, to create a series of public service announcements urging young men to put down their guns and to talk out their differences instead of shooting and killing each other.

Gregory Terrell, who has worked with Charles See for 30 years is also working to implement the new program.

He said young people are “not afraid of dying, they’re afraid of living.”

Thus underscoring the need for the Stop the Pain campaign. Gregory Terrell.

“The youth in the community, we’re bringing them together so that we can have a sit-down with them about the conflict mediation that we must address to bring about answers to stop this gun violence that’s going on in our city.”

More than 170 people died in Cleveland due to violent acts. Police have confiscated more than 1700 guns so far in 2021.

