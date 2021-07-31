Suspect accused of stabbing man, confronting officers with knife dies after being shot by Mansfield Police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect shot by Mansfield Police after allegedly stabbing a man and confronting officers with a knife has died, the assistant police chief confirmed to 19 News.

Mansfield Police Assistant Chief Jason Bammann identified the man as James Haynes.

The incident happened Thursday evening at an apartment building located at 300 Wood Street, according to a news release from police.

Chief of Police Keith Porch said officers were sent to the apartment for a 911 hang-up call around 5:28 p.m.

When they arrived, officers heard a 31-year-old man yelling for help, Porch said.

As officers approached the apartment, they encountered Haynes, armed with a knife, in front of a nearby apartment, according to Porch.

Porch said officers immediately verbally commanded Haynes to drop the knife, but he refused to comply with officers as he moved towards the apartment window that he started to break out.

An officer tried to taser him, but it had no effect, Porch said.

According to Porch, Haynes then began to enter the apartment through the window while still armed with the knife as the victim continued to yell for help inside.

Officers then shot at Haynes as he got back into the apartment, Porch said.

When officers forced their way into the apartment, Haynes confronted them with a knife again, resulting in the officers shooting him, according to Porch.

Porch said Haynes and the stabbing victim were taken to the hospital. Bammann said Haynes died Thursday night.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the stabbing victim, but previously told 19 News he was stabbed several times.

Porch confirmed neither officer was hurt, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave per division policy, Porch said.

Porch identified the officers involved as Ofc. Mark Boggs, who joined Mansfield Police on Nov. 14, 2016, and Ofc. Clay Blair, who has been with Mansfield Police since Nov. 14, 2019.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.