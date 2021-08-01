2 Strong 4 Bullies
23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Akron
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash in Akron.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of E. North Street, according to a news release from Akron police.

Police said the driver failed to negotiate a curve and hit a curb, guardrail and utility pole. The driver was ejected in the crash, according to the release.

He was wearing a a full-face helmet when he crashed, but it came off in the collision, police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name was not released.

According to police, speed is believed to be a factor. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor, police said.

Police will continue investigating this crash.

