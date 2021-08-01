33-year-old woman seriously injured after crash in Willard

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman from Willard was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a single car crash.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on State Route 61 in Willard, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police said the woman was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer when she ran off the road and hit a culvert.

The car then flipped several times, police said, and the woman was partially ejected.

EMS took her to Willard Mercy Health with “potentially life threatening injuries,” the highway patrol said.

According to police, excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

