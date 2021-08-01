2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Pie Festival: Donation to Malone Scholarship Fund gets you unlimited pie

This photo shows the logo for the Cleveland Pie Festival, created by Chief of Branding Jenika Gonzales.(Source: @pieinthecle via Twitter)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The inaugural Cleveland Pie Festival kicks off Sunday at Mason’s Creamery in Ohio City.

It’s happening from 3:14 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4401 Bridge Ave.

The Cleveland Pie Festival seeks to raise money for the Malone Scholarship Fund, which helps pay for the education of dozens of local students.

The festival-fundraiser hybrid gives you an opportunity to eat unlimited pie after making a donation. You can donate online or in person. Choose the Malone Scholarship if you donate online, and save a screenshot to show at the festival.

If you attend, you may see a few familiar faces: 19 News’ own Chris Tanaka helped plan the fundraiser, and the scholarship fund is managed by radio host Jimmy Malone.

The Cleveland Pie Festival, which started as a random twitter conversation between friends, is hosted by Mason’s Creamery. A donation will also get you a scoop of their ice cream.

There are nine (delicious) flavors of pie to choose from:

  • Strawberry Rhubarb
  • Honeyed Goat Cheese
  • Blueberry Lemon Ginger
  • Peanutbutter Cream
  • Smokey Black Raspberry Chocolate (gf/v)
  • Peach Blueberry
  • Sour Cherry
  • Apple
  • Salted Honey

