Cleveland Pie Festival: Donation to Malone Scholarship Fund gets you unlimited pie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The inaugural Cleveland Pie Festival kicks off Sunday at Mason’s Creamery in Ohio City.
It’s happening from 3:14 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4401 Bridge Ave.
The Cleveland Pie Festival seeks to raise money for the Malone Scholarship Fund, which helps pay for the education of dozens of local students.
The festival-fundraiser hybrid gives you an opportunity to eat unlimited pie after making a donation. You can donate online or in person. Choose the Malone Scholarship if you donate online, and save a screenshot to show at the festival.
If you attend, you may see a few familiar faces: 19 News’ own Chris Tanaka helped plan the fundraiser, and the scholarship fund is managed by radio host Jimmy Malone.
The Cleveland Pie Festival, which started as a random twitter conversation between friends, is hosted by Mason’s Creamery. A donation will also get you a scoop of their ice cream.
There are nine (delicious) flavors of pie to choose from:
- Strawberry Rhubarb
- Honeyed Goat Cheese
- Blueberry Lemon Ginger
- Peanutbutter Cream
- Smokey Black Raspberry Chocolate (gf/v)
- Peach Blueberry
- Sour Cherry
- Apple
- Salted Honey
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.