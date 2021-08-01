Cleveland Pie Festival: Donation to Malone Scholarship Fund gets you unlimited pie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The inaugural Cleveland Pie Festival kicks off Sunday at Mason’s Creamery in Ohio City.

It’s happening from 3:14 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4401 Bridge Ave.

The Cleveland Pie Festival seeks to raise money for the Malone Scholarship Fund, which helps pay for the education of dozens of local students.

The festival-fundraiser hybrid gives you an opportunity to eat unlimited pie after making a donation. You can donate online or in person. Choose the Malone Scholarship if you donate online, and save a screenshot to show at the festival.

If you attend, you may see a few familiar faces: 19 News’ own Chris Tanaka helped plan the fundraiser, and the scholarship fund is managed by radio host Jimmy Malone.

The Cleveland Pie Festival, which started as a random twitter conversation between friends, is hosted by Mason’s Creamery. A donation will also get you a scoop of their ice cream.

There are nine (delicious) flavors of pie to choose from:

Strawberry Rhubarb

Honeyed Goat Cheese

Blueberry Lemon Ginger

Peanutbutter Cream

Smokey Black Raspberry Chocolate (gf/v)

Peach Blueberry

Sour Cherry

Apple

Salted Honey

What is the Malone Scholarship? For 25 years, @malonespeaking has worked tirelessly to send more than 280 deserving students to affordable colleges. The students receive 4 years of financial support & year-round mentoring from Jimmy himself & his network of friends & supporters. pic.twitter.com/toALPgKTYE — Cleveland Pie Festival (@pieinthecle) July 30, 2021

How do I get pie? Make a donation of any amount online in advance or at the event. Visit the College Now table when you arrive, make or confirm your donation and get your pie pass. Pie pass gets you slices of pie and ice cream. @malonespeaking pic.twitter.com/Anv0hqYDqr — Cleveland Pie Festival (@pieinthecle) July 30, 2021

What if you run out of pie? We might. We might not. It's our first year and we are glad you are on this wild ride with us! See you all on Sunday for a serious Pie Love Fest! 💕#CLEPieFest pic.twitter.com/MRBoJhLmF4 — Cleveland Pie Festival (@pieinthecle) July 30, 2021

