Cleveland’s West Side Market suffers second power outage in less than a month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The power was out at the West Side Market again on Sunday.

Cleveland Public Power dispatched crews and estimated the power was restored by 2 p.m.

But vendors at the market were demoralized. The market was partially shut down the market for several hours on July 17.

POWER OUTAGE: There is an outage affecting the West Side Market and areas surrounding it. Crews are checking for the problem. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) August 1, 2021

As of 2:03 pm power should be restored for all affected including the West Side Market. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) August 1, 2021

The power has been out since 12:30. That’s over a 1 hour delay until a response has begun to restore power to one of @CityofCleveland most iconic institutions and biggest attraction @WestSideMarket in @ohiocitytweets. It is not acceptable! Do better! #trustyourfishmonger https://t.co/mBSVy3VWNf — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) August 1, 2021

Power is back, we’re still open. I feel so utterly defeated when this happens, thank you for all your support. We will be open until 4 today. — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) August 1, 2021

Power is out AGAIN @WestSideMarket . Barely made it two weeks. City of Cleveland is held together by scotch tape and prayers. — D.W. Whitaker Meats (@DWmeats) August 1, 2021

