2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland’s West Side Market suffers second power outage in less than a month

The power was out Sunday for the second time in less than a month at the West Side Market.
The power was out Sunday for the second time in less than a month at the West Side Market.(Source: West Side Market via Instagram)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The power was out at the West Side Market again on Sunday.

Cleveland Public Power dispatched crews and estimated the power was restored by 2 p.m.

But vendors at the market were demoralized. The market was partially shut down the market for several hours on July 17.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Senior Pastor R.A. Vernon of The Word Church in Warrensville Heights prays over the top...
Shontel Brown & Nina Turner visit Cleveland’s largest Black church before special election on Tuesday
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Few showers/rumbles Sunday night
Hundreds of bikers gather in Cleveland to honor those officers killed in the line of duty & support their loved ones
23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Akron
23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Akron