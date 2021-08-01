Cleveland’s West Side Market suffers second power outage in less than a month
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The power was out at the West Side Market again on Sunday.
Cleveland Public Power dispatched crews and estimated the power was restored by 2 p.m.
But vendors at the market were demoralized. The market was partially shut down the market for several hours on July 17.
POWER OUTAGE: There is an outage affecting the West Side Market and areas surrounding it. Crews are checking for the problem. @CityofCleveland— ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) August 1, 2021
As of 2:03 pm power should be restored for all affected including the West Side Market. @CityofCleveland— ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) August 1, 2021
The power has been out since 12:30. That’s over a 1 hour delay until a response has begun to restore power to one of @CityofCleveland most iconic institutions and biggest attraction @WestSideMarket in @ohiocitytweets. It is not acceptable! Do better! #trustyourfishmonger https://t.co/mBSVy3VWNf— Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) August 1, 2021
Power is back, we’re still open. I feel so utterly defeated when this happens, thank you for all your support. We will be open until 4 today.— Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) August 1, 2021
Power is out AGAIN @WestSideMarket . Barely made it two weeks. City of Cleveland is held together by scotch tape and prayers.— D.W. Whitaker Meats (@DWmeats) August 1, 2021
