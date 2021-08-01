2 Strong 4 Bullies
Democratic congressional candidates Nina Turner & Shontel Brown make final appeal in OH-11 primary

By Syeda Abbas and Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Democratic primary race for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District special election is in its final stretch as candidates Shontel Brown and Nina Turner work to turn out voters.

The election has attracted national attention and is viewed by many as a proxy war between the Democratic establishment and the party’s more progressive wing. A total of 13 Democrats have run to replace Marcia Fudge, who left to serve as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The race, in a heavily gerrymandered district considered safe for Democrats, has largely come down to Brown, who has positioned herself as the “Biden candidate” and Turner, who has enjoyed the support of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Supporters rallied around Shontel Brown, the current chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, who started her canvass with a rally Saturday morning in North Randall.

Nina Turner’s supporters, including Sanders, gathered at the Agora Theater and Ballroom on Euclid Avenue to make a final effort before the August 3rd primary.

Early voting continues through this weekend.

