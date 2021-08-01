Northeast Ohio weather: Lawns and gardens love this!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We usher in August today with spotty showers and storms as temperatures peak in the mid 70s under variable skies.

As temperatures dip back to around 60, skies will begin clearing late tonight.

It’s back to work on a mainly sunny Monday with the mercury recovering into the mid 70s.

We’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine on Tuesday as well with highs maxing out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds along with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.