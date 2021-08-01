Several waterspouts sighted in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several waterspouts were sighted Sunday morning all over the Cleveland area.

The National Weather Service Cleveland said on Twitter that reports of waterspout sightings started around 10 a.m.

“Cousins” of tornadoes, waterspouts form when cold air crosses a relatively warm body of water where there are large temperature differences between the warm water and the overriding cold air, according to 19 News Meteorologist Jon Loufman.

He says waterspouts usually last from two to 20 minutes and travel at speeds of around 10 to 15 knots. On VERY RARE occasions, they make landfall. But if they do, they dissipate almost immediately, according to Jon.

19 News viewers shared videos and photos taken from Cleveland, Lakewood, Bay Village and Euclid. Check out this clip from M. Perryman, shot from an apartment window in Cleveland.

Did you capture a waterspout on camera? Send photos or videos to 19 News by emailing 19tips@woio.com. Include the location your photo or video was taken, and you may see it on TV or online.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.