25-year-old man shot, killed at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was murdered at a gas station in the 7200 block of Broadway Avenue after an argument with a woman, Cleveland police said.

According to officers, Dvaughn Carter was at the Marathon Gas Station around 3:20 a.m. on July 31.

Carter and a woman were arguing inside the gas station, when another man shot Carter multiple times.

After the shooting, the man and woman fled in an unknown vehicle.

At this time, there is no description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

