4th wettest July on record in Cleveland

July 2021 will be remembered for being cooler-than-average and very wet.

Cleveland Hopkins recorded 7.91 inches of rain in the month of July.

An average July brings around 3.67 inches of rain to the Cleveland area.

Accumulating that much rain makes this Cleveland’s fourth wettest July on record.

The top three wettest Julys in Cleveland are 1992 (9.12 inches), 1912 (8.13 inches), and 1878 (7.97 inches).

July 2021 brought six days with half an inch or more of rainfall at Cleveland Hopkins, and three days with one inch or more of rainfall.

The Akron area also reported a lot of rain in July, finishing the month with 7.08 inches of rainfall.

An average July brings around 4.14 inches of rain to the Akron area.

Despite it being a very damp month in Akron, July 2021 will fall short of making it into the top 10 wettest Julys on record for that observation site.

July was also quite cool area-wide.

The average temperature in Cleveland was 72.7 degrees, which is 1.8 degrees below average.

Out of 31 days, 18 were considered to be below average.

Cleveland Hopkins only reported 90 degrees or higher three times, July 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Despite the Summer chill, July 2021 will not make it into the top 10 coolest Julys on record in Cleveland.

Akron’s temperatures were also below average in July, but just slightly.

The average temperature in Akron was 73.2 degrees.

That’s 0.7 degrees below average.

Akron only recorded two 90 degree days in July, the 5th and the 6th.

Arguably, Summers in northeast Ohio are some of the nicest around.

However, July 2021 only brought six days of clear skies to the Cleveland area, and only five days of clear skies to the Akron area.

While a wet July does not provide good weather for outdoor plans, there is a bright spot amidst all the gray.

Northeast Ohio is drought-free, per the latest state drought monitor.

Only a portion of 10 counties in the Buckeye State are even considered “Abnormally Dry.”

While our corner of the world is drought-free, wildfires continue to rage in portions of Canada and the western United States.

The smoke these fires cast into the sky made it all the way to northeast Ohio in July.

The jet stream carried the smoke across the Great Lakes and right into northeast Ohio, obscuring the Summer sun and leaving Clevelanders with a milky sky.

In a warming world, with more frequent wildfire to our west, one could surmise that wildfire smoke may become a more prominent feature in the Summer sky locally.

So, what will August 2021 bring?

So far, it’s been pretty active with numerous waterspouts reported on Lake Erie on the first day of the month.

For all of the hot days lacking in July, Mother Nature plans to make up for it later this week.

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s from Friday through the weekend.

