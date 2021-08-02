2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 people shot on W. 25th Street in Cleveland

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five men were shot early Saturday morning on the city’s West side.

Cleveland police said the victims were shot in the 3100 block of W. 25th Street around 3:30 a.m.

EMS transported a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Three other victims went to the hospital by private transport.

According to officers, those victims include a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Cold weather allows toboggan chutes to open
Cold weather allows toboggan chutes to open
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Garfield Heights City Schools students, employees must wear masks again
19 News
Protesters call for removal of Ken Johnson’s name from recreation center following council member’s