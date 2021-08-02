5 people shot on W. 25th Street in Cleveland
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five men were shot early Saturday morning on the city’s West side.
Cleveland police said the victims were shot in the 3100 block of W. 25th Street around 3:30 a.m.
EMS transported a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Three other victims went to the hospital by private transport.
According to officers, those victims include a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
There are no arrests.
