72-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Paris Township

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 72-year-old East Canton man died Sunday after he was thrown from his motorcycle last week while negotiating a curve along SR-172 in Paris Township.

Roger L. Redman was riding a 1973 Harley Davidson eastbound on SR-172 just east of Robertsville Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Redman, who was ejected from his motorcycle, was taken to Aultman Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The patrol said that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

