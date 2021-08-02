2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns RB Nick Chubb on new contract: “I’m in a blessed place”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of injury misery in college, Nick Chubb is getting paid.

The Browns running back, a second-round pick out of Georgia due to knee injuries, has officially agreed to a 3-year contract with Cleveland that includes $30 million guaranteed.

Chubb talked about the new deal Monday at training camp in Berea.

