Capitol Theatre reopens on Cleveland’s West Side with screening of The Wizard of Oz

Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds
Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds((Source: Detroit Shoreway via Twitter))
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Capitol Theatre will reopen this month with a showing of The Wizard of Oz.

The theater — Cleveland’s only on the West Side — will show the classic film for $5 on August 12 at 7 p.m.

The next day the theater will return to its traditional offering of current blockbusters and independent films.

For more information, click here.

