Capitol Theatre reopens on Cleveland’s West Side with screening of The Wizard of Oz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Capitol Theatre will reopen this month with a showing of The Wizard of Oz.

The theater — Cleveland’s only on the West Side — will show the classic film for $5 on August 12 at 7 p.m.

The next day the theater will return to its traditional offering of current blockbusters and independent films.

