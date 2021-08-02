Capitol Theatre reopens on Cleveland’s West Side with screening of The Wizard of Oz
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Capitol Theatre will reopen this month with a showing of The Wizard of Oz.
The theater — Cleveland’s only on the West Side — will show the classic film for $5 on August 12 at 7 p.m.
The next day the theater will return to its traditional offering of current blockbusters and independent films.
