Car flips, crashes into vehicles at Cleveland car lot (photos)

Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot
Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot((Dan Stamness/WOIO))
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A car flipped and crashed into several other vehicles at a Cleveland car lot late Sunday night.

A witness told a 19 News photojournalist a car sped by and lost control when it failed to make a turn.

The car flipped at a car lot near the corner of Clark Avenue and East 47th Street. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot
Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot((Dan Stamness/WOIO))
Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot
Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot((Dan Stamness/WOIO))

Three people got out of the car and left the area not long after the crash.

