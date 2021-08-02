Car flips, crashes into vehicles at Cleveland car lot (photos)

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A car flipped and crashed into several other vehicles at a Cleveland car lot late Sunday night.

A witness told a 19 News photojournalist a car sped by and lost control when it failed to make a turn.

The car flipped at a car lot near the corner of Clark Avenue and East 47th Street. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot

Three people got out of the car and left the area not long after the crash.

