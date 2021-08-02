2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs keep center Jarrett Allen with huge new deal

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, right, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers...
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, right, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs now have 2 promising young big men for the future, but it wasn’t cheap.

After drafting USC’s Evan Mobley 3rd overall last week, Cleveland ponied up $100 million Monday to keep restricted free agent Jarrett Allen.

Allen was acquired in a midseason trade with Brooklyn and averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds per game in 51 games with Cleveland.

