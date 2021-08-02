Cavs keep center Jarrett Allen with huge new deal
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs now have 2 promising young big men for the future, but it wasn’t cheap.
After drafting USC’s Evan Mobley 3rd overall last week, Cleveland ponied up $100 million Monday to keep restricted free agent Jarrett Allen.
Allen was acquired in a midseason trade with Brooklyn and averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds per game in 51 games with Cleveland.
