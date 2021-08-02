Cavs keep center Jarrett Allen with huge new deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs now have 2 promising young big men for the future, but it wasn’t cheap.

After drafting USC’s Evan Mobley 3rd overall last week, Cleveland ponied up $100 million Monday to keep restricted free agent Jarrett Allen.

Restricted free agent C Jarrett Allen has agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Derrick Powell and Jim Tanner tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Allen was acquired in a midseason trade with Brooklyn and averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds per game in 51 games with Cleveland.

Why can Evan Mobley fit alongside Cavs center Jarrett Allen in a supersized frontcourt? Because of his ability to guard the perimeter on the defensive end along with the fact that he can really handle & pass at 7-0. Will eventually make 3s, too. A lot of length up front for CLE. pic.twitter.com/QiTA0cOOVr — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.