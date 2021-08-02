2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Pie Festival: Fundraiser draws big turnout (photos)

By Avery Williams and Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The inaugural Cleveland Pie Festival brought a crowd of dessert fans together on Sunday.

The event, which started at 3:14 p.m., sold out of pie by 4:30 pm.

The Festival raised money for the Malone Scholarship Fund, which helps pay for the education of dozens of local students. The total donation is still being tallied as of Monday morning.

The festival-fundraiser hybrid gave participants an opportunity to eat unlimited pie after making a donation.

19 News’ own Chris Tanaka helped plan the fundraiser, and the scholarship fund is managed by radio host Jimmy Malone.

The Cleveland Pie Festival, which started as a random twitter conversation between friends, was hosted by Mason’s Creamery. A donation also got pie-lovers a scoop of ice cream.

Attendees chose from nine (delicious) flavors:

  • Strawberry Rhubarb
  • Honeyed Goat Cheese
  • Blueberry Lemon Ginger
  • Peanutbutter Cream
  • Smokey Black Raspberry Chocolate (gf/v)
  • Peach Blueberry
  • Sour Cherry
  • Apple
  • Salted Honey

