Elyria man dies after being shot at Bailey’s Bar & Grille

Police are actively looking for Jajuan Lamont Malone, 23, who they say is a suspect in the...
Police are actively looking for Jajuan Lamont Malone, 23, who they say is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Caree W. Cannon.(Elyria police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are looking for a 23-year-old Lorain man they say is a suspect in a fatal shooting last week at Bailey’s Bar & Grille on N. West River Road.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jajuan Lamont Malone, according to an Elyria police media release.

Police say they are actively searching for him.

Elyria police officers were called out to the bar around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Caree W. Cannon suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided initial first aid before Lifecare transported Cannon to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, where he died.

On Friday, police said they’d arrested Ronald Johnson, 20, of Elyria in connection with the shooting. He remains in the Lorain County Jail.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Malone’s whereabouts to contact Detective Jim Wise at 440-326-1212 jwise@cityofelyria.org or call the Elyria

Police Department at 440-323-3302.

