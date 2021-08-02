2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Chagrin Falls clerk who stole over $238,000 while in office sentenced to 2 years probation

Debbie Bosworth at sentencing
Debbie Bosworth at sentencing(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former clerk for the village of Chagrin Falls was court for sentencing on Monday.

Debbie Bosworth faced a Cuyahoga County judge after being convicted on charges of theft in office, tampering with records, and money laundering for stealing more than $238,000.

Bosworth was responsible for payment processing, deposits, accounting tasks, and building department permits. She submitted falsified reports to hid financial discrepancies with the village of Chagrin’s finances, according to investigators.

The judge ordered that Bosworth pay nearly $314,000 in restitution.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Garfield Heights City Schools students, employees must wear masks again
19 News
Protesters call for removal of Ken Johnson’s name from recreation center following council member’s
Kenneth Johnson Recreation Center
Protesters call for removal of Ken Johnson’s name from recreation center following council member’s corruption conviction
Cleveland Pie Festival: Fundraiser draws big turnout (photos)