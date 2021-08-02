Former Chagrin Falls clerk who stole over $238,000 while in office sentenced to 2 years probation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former clerk for the village of Chagrin Falls was court for sentencing on Monday.

Debbie Bosworth faced a Cuyahoga County judge after being convicted on charges of theft in office, tampering with records, and money laundering for stealing more than $238,000.

Bosworth was responsible for payment processing, deposits, accounting tasks, and building department permits. She submitted falsified reports to hid financial discrepancies with the village of Chagrin’s finances, according to investigators.

The judge ordered that Bosworth pay nearly $314,000 in restitution.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.