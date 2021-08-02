Garfield Heights City Schools students, employees must wear masks again
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights City Schools officials announced Monday students and employees will start the school year wearing masks.
According to officials, the mask mandate will be in place for at the least the first five weeks.
Masks will be required for all students grades pre-K to 12th grade and all employees who work in the building.
School officials are having a virtual town mall meeting on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.
