Garfield Heights City Schools students, employees must wear masks again

(NBC12)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights City Schools officials announced Monday students and employees will start the school year wearing masks.

According to officials, the mask mandate will be in place for at the least the first five weeks.

Masks will be required for all students grades pre-K to 12th grade and all employees who work in the building.

Taking into account the safety of all students and staff, the Garfield Heights City Schools will be mandating masks for...

Posted by Garfield Heights City Schools on Monday, August 2, 2021

School officials are having a virtual town mall meeting on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

