Male shot and killed in downtown Cleveland

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Cleveland Police spokesperson, a male was shot and killed downtown Monday evening.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Bronson Court for a male shot around 5:00 pm. That address is located near the rear of the building that housed Peterson Nuts at one time.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

19 News will have more information when it becomes available.

