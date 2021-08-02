2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Corrin Stacey
Corrin Stacey(Source: Erie County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky-area woman is facing criminal charges because her child was hospitalized after eating marijuana edibles.

According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, Corrin Stacey was arrested on July 31 and charged with felonious endangering children.

Officers were called to Firelands Regional Medical Center after reports that a 1-year-old girl ingested edible marijuana products.

Stacey, 27, told investigators that she left her child with a relative while she went to an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles location.

When she returned home, Stacey noticed that a bag of her marijuana edibles was on the table and her daughter’s hands were coated in a candy-like substance.

Stacey’s sister said the girl vomited as a result of ingesting the drugs. She was then admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Stacey was arrested at the hospital and booked at the Erie County Jail.

The child was left in the care of her father, according to Sandusky investigators.

