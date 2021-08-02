Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Green

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man from Green died after his motorcycle collided with a car in an intersection, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 6:15 Sunday in the intersection of South Main Street and Comet Road.

According to a press release, the man was attempting to pass a Toyota Prius when he hit into the car. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist was speeding and was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

