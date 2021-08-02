2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New lawsuit goes after magazine manufacturer linked to gun used in Dayton mass shooting

Mourners place flowers and candles at the front of Ned Peppers bar while they gather at the...
Mourners place flowers and candles at the front of Ned Peppers bar while they gather at the scene of a mass shooting before a prayer vigil, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.(Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo (custom credit))
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, several law firms announced a new wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the victims of the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, going after the manufactures of a high-capacity magazine.

“The suit is against Kyung Chang Industry USA, Inc. and its related South Korean company, Kyungchang Industry Co., Ltd., the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used in the mass shooting,” according to a news release. “Claims include negligence, negligent entrustment, and public nuisance. We believe this is the first lawsuit to focus only on a magazine manufacturer. The lawsuit was filed in state court in Clark County, Nevada, where KCI is located.”

The law firms involved will be holding a virtual press conference to make the announcement Monday morning.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of nine and injured 17 others in a popular bar district in Dayton.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

‘Substantial’ level of COVID-19 transmission means masks recommended for most Northeast Ohio residents (interactive map)
Darnell Delaney
Police: Officer shoots armed suspect who was allegedly threatening people in Elyria
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Green
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Green
Car flips, crashes into vehicles Cleveland car lot
Car flips, crashes into vehicles at Cleveland car lot (photos)