New lawsuit goes after magazine manufacturer linked to gun used in Dayton mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, several law firms announced a new wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the victims of the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, going after the manufactures of a high-capacity magazine.

“The suit is against Kyung Chang Industry USA, Inc. and its related South Korean company, Kyungchang Industry Co., Ltd., the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used in the mass shooting,” according to a news release. “Claims include negligence, negligent entrustment, and public nuisance. We believe this is the first lawsuit to focus only on a magazine manufacturer. The lawsuit was filed in state court in Clark County, Nevada, where KCI is located.”

The law firms involved will be holding a virtual press conference to make the announcement Monday morning.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of nine and injured 17 others in a popular bar district in Dayton.

