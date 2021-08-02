Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonably cool in the short term, heating up by the week’s end

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio finished the month of July with below-normal temperatures, but we’re going to make up for it later this week.

High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and into the weekend.

In the short term, it’s going to be absolutely stunning this evening.

With mainly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

That’s about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Some inland communities may make it down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be picture perfect.

Highs will only top out around 80 degrees, with very manageable levels of humidity.

