Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool and Dry Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure will be camped out over the region controlling our weather throughout much of this week.

As a result, we can look forward to a mainly sunny day with the mercury peaking only in the mid 70s. Air conditioners will continue to get a break tonight as, under starry skies, lows slide into the 50s.

We’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine again on Tuesday as highs max out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds along with highs near 80.

We’ll continue to be warmer but dry each day as we make our way through this first week of August.

