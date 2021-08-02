2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool and Dry Monday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure will be camped out over the region controlling our weather throughout much of this week.

As a result, we can look forward to a mainly sunny day with the mercury peaking only in the mid 70s. Air conditioners will continue to get a break tonight as, under starry skies, lows slide into the 50s.

We’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine again on Tuesday as highs max out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds along with highs near 80.

We’ll continue to be warmer but dry each day as we make our way through this first week of August.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

As temperatures dip back to around 60, skies will begin clearing late tonight.
Northeast Ohio weather: Clearing skies Sunday night
Several waterspouts sighted in Cleveland area
Several waterspouts sighted in Cleveland area
M. Perryman shared a video with 19 News, taken from an apartment window in Cleveland, that...
Several waterspouts sighted in Cleveland area
Waterspout spotted from apartment window in Cleveland
Waterspout spotted from apartment window in Cleveland